EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

Members from the 55th Electronic Combat Group arrive at the official static display ceremony of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H participated in multiple military operations including Kosovo, Haiti, Panama, Libya, Iraq, Serbia and Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
