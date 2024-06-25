Members from the 55th Electronic Combat Group arrive at the official static display ceremony of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H participated in multiple military operations including Kosovo, Haiti, Panama, Libya, Iraq, Serbia and Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8500283 VIRIN: 240624-F-NC038-4788 Resolution: 5720x3806 Size: 1.89 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.