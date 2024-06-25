Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft is placed at its static display position at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The nature of the aircraft and its crew enabled the power of electronic combat to be brought to bear in most combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8500268
    VIRIN: 240624-F-NC038-6985
    Resolution: 5645x3756
    Size: 642.53 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan

