    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    The propellers of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display showcase the emblem of the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H was an airborne tactical weapon system that uses a modified version of the C-130 Hercules airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:06
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
