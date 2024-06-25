EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

The propellers of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display showcase the emblem of the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H was an airborne tactical weapon system that uses a modified version of the C-130 Hercules airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

