The propellers of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display showcase the emblem of the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H was an airborne tactical weapon system that uses a modified version of the C-130 Hercules airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8500269
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-NC038-6522
|Resolution:
|5648x3758
|Size:
|787.51 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT