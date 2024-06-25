Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration [Image 14 of 22]

    Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force communications specialist, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, dismantles the radio antenna system of a Communications Fly Away Kit after its deployment in an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. The kits provide a small, portable communications package capable of providing communication capabilities to commanders in austere environments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8499710
    VIRIN: 240618-Z-HS920-1065
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

