Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration

A U.S. Air Force communications specialist, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, briefs wing leadership on the capabilities and implementation of the Communications Fly Away Kit at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. The kits provide a small, portable communications package capable of providing communication capabilities to commanders in austere environments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)

