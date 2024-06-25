380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron commander, speaks with Col. Ronald Selvidge, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, about the capabilities and implementation of the Communications Fly Away Kit at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. The kits provide a small, portable communications package capable of providing communication capabilities to commanders in austere environments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:52 Photo ID: 8499707 VIRIN: 240618-Z-HS920-1021 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.84 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.