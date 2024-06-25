A U.S. Air Force communications specialist, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, packs a Communications Fly Away Kit after deployment at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. The kits provide a small, portable communications package capable of providing communication capabilities to commanders in austere environments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8499719
|VIRIN:
|240618-Z-HS920-1117
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT