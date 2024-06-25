Communications Fly Away Kit Demonstration

U.S. Air Force communications specialists, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, dismantle a radio antenna after a Communications Fly Away Kit deployment at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. The kits provide a small, portable communications package capable of providing communication capabilities to commanders in austere environments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)

