Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 25 of 26]

    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Slovak officers pose in front of a NATO flag display during a tour of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. From left are Col. Tomáŝ Pavlík, Slovak Air Force chief of aircraft maintenance service, Brig. Gen. Slavomir Staviarsky, Slovak defense attaché, Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth and Col. Oliver Straka, Slovak Air Force head of logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:02
    Photo ID: 8493627
    VIRIN: 240611-F-LE393-1583
    Resolution: 5679x3778
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 26 of 26], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin helicopter arrival with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin meeting with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin staff talks with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin staff talks with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin staff talks with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    CSAF Allvin staff talks with Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour
    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Slovak
    Slovakia
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT