Slovak officers pose in front of a NATO flag display during a tour of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. From left are Col. Tomáŝ Pavlík, Slovak Air Force chief of aircraft maintenance service, Brig. Gen. Slavomir Staviarsky, Slovak defense attaché, Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth and Col. Oliver Straka, Slovak Air Force head of logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:02 Photo ID: 8493627 VIRIN: 240611-F-LE393-1583 Resolution: 5679x3778 Size: 4.74 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 26 of 26], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.