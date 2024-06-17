Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

Slovak officers pose in front of a NATO flag display during a tour of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. From left are Col. Tomáŝ Pavlík, Slovak Air Force chief of aircraft maintenance service, Brig. Gen. Slavomir Staviarsky, Slovak defense attaché, Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth and Col. Oliver Straka, Slovak Air Force head of logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8493627
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-LE393-1583
|Resolution:
|5679x3778
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 26 of 26], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS
