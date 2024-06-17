Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

U.S. Air Force honor guard Senior Airman Alyssa Zamora leads a Pentagon tour for Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth along with Slovak and American staff in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8493619
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-LE393-1467
|Resolution:
|5061x3367
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 26 of 26], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT