Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

U.S. Air Force honor guard Senior Airman Alyssa Zamora leads a Pentagon tour for Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth, second from left, along with Slovak and American staff in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|06.11.2024
|06.24.2024 08:02
|8493622
|240611-F-LE393-1554
|5356x3564
|3.46 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
