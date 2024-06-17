Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth looks at the Slovak flag in a NATO display at the Pentagon, seen during a tour with Slovak and American staff in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 06.11.2024
Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US