    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 24 of 26]

    Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Slovak Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Róbert Tóth looks at the Slovak flag in a NATO display at the Pentagon, seen during a tour with Slovak and American staff in Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:02
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovakia Maj. Gen. Tóth Pentagon tour [Image 26 of 26], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Slovak
    Slovakia
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

