A children’s python slithers across the floor during a snake handling course attended by U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8492615
|VIRIN:
|240621-M-QB328-1305
|Resolution:
|4747x3165
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
