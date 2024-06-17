MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

A children’s python slithers across the floor during a snake handling course attended by U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

