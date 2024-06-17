Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course [Image 3 of 20]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Zacharia Stewart, left, and Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Swiatek, preventative medicine technicians with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, handle an olive boa constrictor during a snake handling course at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. Stewart is a native of Oklahoma. Swiatek is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8492616
    VIRIN: 240621-M-QB328-1700
    Resolution: 3114x4671
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Corpsman
    Navy
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series

