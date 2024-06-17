MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Zacharia Stewart, left, and Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Swiatek, preventative medicine technicians with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, handle an olive boa constrictor during a snake handling course at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. Stewart is a native of Oklahoma. Swiatek is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

