    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    An olive boa constrictor slithers around a U.S. Sailor with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 during a snake handling course at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

