MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Lixia Liu, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Viktoria Schlaefer, both preventative medicine technicians with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, handle an olive boa constrictor during a snake handling course at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. Liu is a native of Arizona. Schlaefer is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 Photo ID: 8492633 Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU