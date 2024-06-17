MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cristian Bestul, a combat graphics specialist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, handles an olive boa constrictor during a snake handling course at Crocodile Safety Australia, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous. Bestul is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

