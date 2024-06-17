Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

U.S. service members speak with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Chief of Staff, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander to the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

