U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Mulvey, right, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander to the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 20:23 Photo ID: 8492283 VIRIN: 240613-M-ZL739-2224 Resolution: 4969x3313 Size: 1.72 MB Location: AIRAI, PW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.