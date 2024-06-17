Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 7 of 8]

    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Mulvey, right, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, the Deputy Commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander to the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8492283
    VIRIN: 240613-M-ZL739-2224
    Resolution: 4969x3313
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau
    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Palau
    clr-17
    USAIRFORCE
    INDOPACOM
    IMEFSummerSeries
    CLR-17 Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT