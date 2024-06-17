Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 1 of 8]

    Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kenneth Lecompte, right, the fuels officer in charge with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, greets Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8492277
    VIRIN: 240613-M-ZL739-2161
    Resolution: 4614x3076
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Palau
    clr-17
    USAIRFORCE
    INDOPACOM
    IMEFSummerSeries
    CLR-17 Camp Pendleton

