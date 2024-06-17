Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kenneth Lecompte, right, the fuels officer in charge with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, greets Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

