Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau

Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, center, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Chief of Staff, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. John Islin, an F-22 Raptor pilot with the 27th Fighter Squadron, and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

