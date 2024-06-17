U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Mulvey, right, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, presents a coin to Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Koku-Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force, during a visit to Palau National Airport, Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. The United States and Japan alliance remains postured and ready to ensure the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 20:23
|Photo ID:
|8492281
|VIRIN:
|240613-M-ZL739-2217
|Resolution:
|5540x3693
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Uchikura and Lt. Gen. Lenderman visit service members in Palau [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
