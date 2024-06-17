Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Maj. Howard Luong, 22nd Health Care Operations Squadron physician assistant, reads a simulated medical scenario during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 mid-flight over Northern California, June 18, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in the annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise from June 10 to June 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

