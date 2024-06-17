Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Airmen transport a simulated patient onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. Participants simulated receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated aeromedical evacuation (AE) hubs and patient reception areas (PRA) where federal coordinating centers (FCCs) and local partners received, triaged, staged, tracked and transported patients to pre-designated local medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

