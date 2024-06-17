Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Baeza, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, directs Airmen transporting a simulated patient onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in the annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise from June 10-21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

