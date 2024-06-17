Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Baeza, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, directs Airmen transporting a simulated patient onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in the annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise from June 10-21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

