Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Airmen load 30 simulated patients onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. Ultimate Caduceus is an annual patient movement training event designed to test the capabilities of and provide field training to aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport teams, medical staging systems, and interagency partners involved in the reception and onward movement functions for global patient movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

