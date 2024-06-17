Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Capt. Genesis Santos, 959th Inpatient Operations Squadron transport nurse, records simulated patient notes during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 in the skies over Northern California, June 18, 2024. Participants simulated receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated aeromedical evacuation (AE) hubs and patient reception areas (PRA) where federal coordinating centers (FCCs) and local partners received, triaged, staged, tracked and transported patients to pre-designated local medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

