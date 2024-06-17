Military children play in the water during a Hearts Apart dinner at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2024. Most families that attended brought their children along to enjoy the food and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8490968 VIRIN: 240620-F-JO760-2235 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.04 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hearts Apart dinner strengthens community [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.