U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryon Weston, 23rd Force Support Squadron Military Family Readiness Center non-commissioned officer in charge, grills hotdogs for a Hearts Apart dinner at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2024. Hearts Apart dinners offer families with deployed loved ones a chance to socialize with other families and build a sense of community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8490966
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-JO760-2215
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hearts Apart dinner strengthens community [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
