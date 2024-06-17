A military family participates in a Hearts Apart dinner at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2024. The base hosts these dinners to show support for military families who have loved ones currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

This work, Hearts Apart dinner strengthens community [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Iain Stanley