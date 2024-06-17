Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hearts Apart dinner strengthens community [Image 6 of 8]

    Hearts Apart dinner strengthens community

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    A military child plays a game during a Hearts Apart dinner at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2024. Leadership from all over Moody AFB came to support the event and talk to family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8490965
    VIRIN: 240620-F-JO760-2277
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Hearts Apart dinner strengthens community [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

