The command team with the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division are awarded the Commander's Cup by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major, for the best overall score for Ivy Week 2024 during a ceremony, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. Numerous other Soldiers received Army Commendation Medals for their successes in individual sports and tactical competitions, but only one team can win the Commander’s Cup. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:20 Photo ID: 8490583 VIRIN: 240621-A-JG199-1004 Resolution: 6051x4034 Size: 11.89 MB Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.