    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The command team with the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division are awarded the Commander's Cup by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major, for the best overall score for Ivy Week 2024 during a ceremony, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. Numerous other Soldiers received Army Commendation Medals for their successes in individual sports and tactical competitions, but only one team can win the Commander’s Cup. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ivy Division
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ivy Week
    READY People

