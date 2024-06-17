Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, pins an Ivy Soldier assigned to 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, with the Army Commendation Medal, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Soldiers being pinned were a part of the championship winning basketball team in the Ivy Week basketball tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:20
    Photo ID: 8490581
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JG199-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.76 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024
    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024
    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024
    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024
    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ivy Division
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ivy Week
    READY People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT