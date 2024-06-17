Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, pins an Ivy Soldier assigned to 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, with the Army Commendation Medal, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Soldiers being pinned were a part of the championship winning basketball team in the Ivy Week basketball tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

