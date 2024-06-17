Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers stand at parade rest in a mass formation at the Ivy Week 2024 Award Ceremony, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Soldiers across the installation competed in several sports until the best in each event were the last ones standing. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    Ivy Division
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ivy Week
    READY People

