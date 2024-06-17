Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

4th Infantry Division Soldiers stand at parade rest in a mass formation at the Ivy Week 2024 Award Ceremony, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Soldiers across the installation competed in several sports until the best in each event were the last ones standing. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

