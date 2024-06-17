4th Infantry Division Soldiers sing the Army Song at the Ivy Week Award Ceremony June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Soldiers across the installation gathered together on Founder’s Field to celebrater the victories of the winning Soldiers in each event that took place during Ivy Week 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8490580
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-JG199-1005
|Resolution:
|4211x3158
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
