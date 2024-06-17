Ivy Week Award Ceremony 2024

4th Infantry Division Soldiers assigned to 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receive the first-place award for the soccer competition, June 21, 2024, on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Soldiers across the installation competed in several events ranging from various sports throughout the duration of Ivy Week 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

