Children wave colored scarfs while singing a song at Ramstein Air Base Germany, June 20, 2024. Children came to the Ramstein Library to listen to volunteers read books, share stories and speak about the importance of Juneteenth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8489595
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-JM042-1199
|Resolution:
|3825x2237
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
