Children wave colored scarfs while singing a song at Ramstein Air Base Germany, June 20, 2024. Children came to the Ramstein Library to listen to volunteers read books, share stories and speak about the importance of Juneteenth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:35 Photo ID: 8489595 VIRIN: 240620-F-JM042-1199 Resolution: 3825x2237 Size: 2.36 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.