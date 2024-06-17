Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, left, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, Staff Sgt. Aneque Burls, middle, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician and Tech. Sgt. Tiandra Reid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, hold up books they are going to read to children during a Juneteenth book reading at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Juneteenth is celebrated every year to celebrate the date Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation from slavery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

