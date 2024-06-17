Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading

Darcie Calis, center, Ramstein Library volunteer, sings a song with children during a Juneteenth book reading at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Calis helped other volunteers read books about Juneteenth to children and teach them about the importance of freedom in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
