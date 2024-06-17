U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, reads to children during a Juneteenth book reading at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Juneteenth is a holiday marking the day when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves they were freed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:34 Photo ID: 8489596 VIRIN: 240620-F-JM042-1234 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.41 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.