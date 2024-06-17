U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, reads to children during a Juneteenth book reading at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Juneteenth is a holiday marking the day when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves they were freed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 07:34
|Photo ID:
|8489596
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-JM042-1234
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
