    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, reads to children during a Juneteenth book reading at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Juneteenth is a holiday marking the day when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves they were freed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

