Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 3 of 5]

    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, left, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiandra Reid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, read to children at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Volunteers used storytelling to teach children about the significance of kindness towards people of all races. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8489594
    VIRIN: 240620-F-JM042-1091
    Resolution: 5052x3012
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading
    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading
    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading
    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading
    Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    Freedom
    Book reading
    Juneteenth
    Emancipation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT