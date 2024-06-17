Ramstein Library hosts Juneteenth book reading

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, left, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiandra Reid, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, read to children at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Volunteers used storytelling to teach children about the significance of kindness towards people of all races. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

