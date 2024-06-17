726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron fly a U.S. Air Force C-130H over East Africa, June 19, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|06.19.2024
|06.21.2024 06:42
|8489545
|240619-F-TK834-1285
|6048x4024
|28.08 MB
|DJ
|1
|0
