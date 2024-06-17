Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission [Image 3 of 7]

    726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission

    DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force combat systems operator assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron operates controls on a U.S. Air Force C-130H over East Africa, June 19, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

