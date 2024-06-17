A U.S. Air Force Fly-Away Security Team member assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron stands guard during a mission in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 19, 2024. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in contested environments, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible power projection platforms in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 06:42 Photo ID: 8489541 VIRIN: 240619-F-TK834-1503 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.41 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.