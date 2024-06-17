U.S. Air Force Fly-Away Security Team members assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron stand guard during a mission in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 19, 2024. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in contested environments, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible power projection platforms in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 06:42 Photo ID: 8489544 VIRIN: 240619-F-TK834-1579 Resolution: 5821x3873 Size: 1.49 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.