    726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission [Image 5 of 7]

    726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission

    DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Fly-Away Security Team members assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron stand guard during a mission in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 19, 2024. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in contested environments, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible power projection platforms in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

