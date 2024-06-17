A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flies a U.S. Air Force C-130H over East Africa, June 19, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 06:42 Photo ID: 8489540 VIRIN: 240619-F-TK834-1218 Resolution: 4860x3888 Size: 16.29 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th EMSS FAST supports airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.