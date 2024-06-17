Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission [Image 5 of 9]

    351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo after conducting a bomber task force mission, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 18, 2023. The role each Airman plays is critical to maintaining continuous air operations, supporting the U.S. Air Forces in Europe's strategic goals and enhancing overall mission success, ensuring air superiority and sustained air presence across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 04:05
    Photo ID: 8489433
    VIRIN: 240618-F-NR913-1322
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LSGE
    BTF24-3

