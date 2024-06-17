351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo after conducting a bomber task force mission, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 18, 2023. The role each Airman plays is critical to maintaining continuous air operations, supporting the U.S. Air Forces in Europe's strategic goals and enhancing overall mission success, ensuring air superiority and sustained air presence across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB