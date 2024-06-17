351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Demma, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 18, 2024. The 100th ARW KC-135’s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|06.18.2024
|06.21.2024 04:05
|8489430
|240618-F-NR913-1125
|4919x3689
|778.6 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|2
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
