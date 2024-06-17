Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission [Image 3 of 9]

    351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian sea, June 18, 2024. Currently deployed to RAF Fairford, England, the B-52s integrated with NATO allies and regional partners during several missions, ensuring interoperability, enhancing readiness and building relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 04:05
    VIRIN: 240618-F-NR913-1311
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    This work, 351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LSGE
    BTF-24-3

