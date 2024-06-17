A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian sea, June 18, 2024. Currently deployed to RAF Fairford, England, the B-52s integrated with NATO allies and regional partners during several missions, ensuring interoperability, enhancing readiness and building relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 04:05
|Photo ID:
|8489431
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-NR913-1311
|Resolution:
|5687x3784
|Size:
|443.33 KB
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT