351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian sea, June 18, 2024. Currently deployed to RAF Fairford, England, the B-52s integrated with NATO allies and regional partners during several missions, ensuring interoperability, enhancing readiness and building relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024
Location: NORWEGIAN SEA